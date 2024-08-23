DeSantis unveils $5.8M plan for park, Space Coast Regional Airport project

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced $5.8 million in state money to help connect a new industrial park to the Space Coast Regional Airport in Brevard County.

DeSantis said the money, which will come from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund, will be used for roads.

"This is something that I think will produce jobs, it will produce positive revenue for both the local community and for the state of Florida," DeSantis said during an appearance at the Valiant Air Command, Inc. Warbird Museum in Titusville.

The industrial-park site covers 450 acres west of the airport.

The industrial park is a partnership between Hines, a real-estate investment and development firm, and Titusville-based Key Group.

DeSantis has discretion to use the Job Growth Grant Fund for infrastructure and job-training projects and programs.

The fund has now been used four times, for a total of $33 million, since July 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year.