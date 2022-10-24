DeSantis v. Crist debate: How to watch Florida governor candidates square off in only debate Monday

article

Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist will square off in their only debate in the race for the next governor of Florida Monday night.

During the one-hour debate, candidates will tackle the most important issues facing Floridians, and use their answers to help guide your decision on Election Day.

The debate will be held in downtown Fort Pierce and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Most polls have shown incumbent DeSantis holding a lead over Crist.

The debate is happening the same day as early voting kicks off for most Central Florida counties ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

How to watch the 2022 Florida governor debate?

Viewers can stream the debate live at FloridaDebate2022.com.

By the Numbers: Big DeSantis, Crist Donors

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, raised nearly $2.87 million from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14, according to a newly filed finance report. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s political committee, Friends of Charlie Crist, raised about $612,000 during the period. Here were contributions of $50,000 or more:

Friends of Ron DeSantis:

Lorybo Holdings LLC, St. Augustine: $250,000

Whip Fund Raising LLC, Rembert, S.C.: $250,000

Citizens for Principled Leadership political committee, Tallahassee: $125,000

Boyne Capital Management, LLC, Miami: $100,000

James S. Davis, Brighton, Mass.: $100,000

Equality Champions political committee, Tallahassee: $100,000

Hudson Capital Group, Fort Lauderdale: $100,000

JAT Capital Partners LP, Greenwich, Conn.: $100,000

John Kang, Clearwater Beach: $100,000

Florida Accountability Project political committee, Tallahassee: $60,000

Brian Sidman, Miami Beach: $59,977 (in kind)

Latino Alliance PAC, Tallahassee: $56,500

Robert J. Grammig, Tampa: $50,000

PCI Gaming Authority, Atmore, Ala.: $50,000

Dwight C. Schar, West Palm Beach: $50,000

Voters of Florida political committee, Tallahassee: $50,000

Weston Nissan Volvo, Davie: $50,000

Friends of Charlie Crist:

Teamsters Florida political committee, Tampa: $100,000

Democratic Strategies Network political committee, Fort Lauderdale: $71,250

Eric M. Mindich, New York: $50,000

Joann Nestor, St. Petersburg, $50,000

Barbara Stiefel, Coral Gables: $50,000

Source: Florida Division of Elections