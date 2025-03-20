DeSantis to address Florida immigration: How to watch, what to know

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable discussion on Thursday morning in Sarasota, Florida. A news release from DeSantis says the conversations will revolve around immigration. DeSantis will be joined by three other officials to discuss the topic.



Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable discussion on Thursday morning in Sarasota, Florida. A news release from DeSantis says the conversations will revolve around immigration.

When and where will the roundtable take place?

Timeline:

According to DeSantis' news release, the roundtable will kick off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 20.

The discussion is being held at the Mildred Sainer Pavilion at the New College of Florida, which is located at 5313 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota.

Who will join DeSantis at the roundtable?

What we know:

The news release says that DeSantis will be joined by:

Tom Homan: United States Border Czar

Chad Wolf: Vice President at the America First Policy Institute's Center for Homeland Security & Immigration

Richard Corcoran: President of the New College of Florida

How to watch the roundtable live

Local perspective:

Those who wish to watch the roundtable discussion live can do so on DeSantis' Facebook and X accounts.

For the Facebook, click here. For the X, click here.

Following the discussion, FOX 35 News will post the video of the entire roundtable at the top of this link.

