Deputy pursues suspect on e-bike, who allegedly shoots at officer before arrest
TAVARES, Fla. - Deputies say a man led them on a chase through the streets of Tavares on an e-bike before allegedly firing a gunshot at a deputy's patrol car.
The pursuit began after a traffic stop and quickly escalated as the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Norman Gunn, tried to evade the deputy by navigating through parking lots and an embankment.
During the chase, Gunn reportedly fired a shot at the deputy's vehicle before ditching the e-bike and fleeing on foot. Despite deputies' efforts to locate him, including a K-9 search, Gunn remained at large for several hours.
However, according to Gunn's arrest affidavit, he was apprehended later that day at the restaurant where he works.
Gunn, a convicted felon living in Tavares, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
