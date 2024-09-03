Florida deputy shot during Lake County ambush back home with family: 'Very thankful'

Lake County Deputy Stefano Gargano was all smiles as he was released from the hospital on Monday – one month after he and other deputies were shot in an "ambush" attack at a home in Eustis.

First responders, doctors, nurses, and members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office lined the hospital hallways and the front of the hospital entrance as Gargano walked out on his own, according to photos shared on the Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

"[Deputy Gargano] is now on the road to recovery," read LCSO's post. "We're very thankful to the hospital staff for helping Stef return back home."

Deputy Gargano was one of three deputies shot on Aug. 2, 2024. He was part of a SWAT rescue team attempting to help Master Deputy Bradley Link, who was shot inside a home while investigating a potential disturbance. Deputy Link later died at the hospital.

Deputy Howard Howell was also part of that rescue effort and shot. He was released from the hospital a few days after the shooting.

Julie Sulpizio, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder in Deputy Link's death and several counts of attempted murder. Her husband and two adult step-children were found dead inside the home from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Officials allege that Sulpizio claimed to be God and to be working for God. She allegedly intended to lure her neighbors – whom she believed to be sinners -- to her home where her husband, Michael, would then kill them. However, concerned for Sulpizio's family's safety, Deputy Link and others went to home for a welfare check.