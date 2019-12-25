Deputies urge Orange County residents to use 'Burglar Boxes' to prevent holiday crime

article

Items like TV's and computers are hot gifts during the holidays -- and they're also hot on a burglar's list to steal from you.

To help Central Florida residents avoid becoming victims of holiday crime, the Orange County Sheriff's Office has set up several ‘burglar boxes’ where residents can throw out their big cardboard boxes instead of leaving them out in front of their house.

"Done unwrapping Santa’s gifts? Don’t be a target for burglars - toss your boxes in one of our #BurglarBoxes," the Sheriff's Office warns.

You can find a burglar box at one of the following locations:

1111 N Rock Springs Rd, Apopka

9000 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando

4851 S. Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando

8700 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

2800 W Sand Lake Road, Orlando, Fl 32819

11957 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando

