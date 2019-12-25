Deputies urge Orange County residents to use 'Burglar Boxes' to prevent holiday crime
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Items like TV's and computers are hot gifts during the holidays -- and they're also hot on a burglar's list to steal from you.
To help Central Florida residents avoid becoming victims of holiday crime, the Orange County Sheriff's Office has set up several ‘burglar boxes’ where residents can throw out their big cardboard boxes instead of leaving them out in front of their house.
"Done unwrapping Santa’s gifts? Don’t be a target for burglars - toss your boxes in one of our #BurglarBoxes," the Sheriff's Office warns.
You can find a burglar box at one of the following locations:
- 1111 N Rock Springs Rd, Apopka
- 9000 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando
- 4851 S. Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando
- 8700 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
- 2800 W Sand Lake Road, Orlando, Fl 32819
- 11957 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando
