Deputies: Teen found dead in Kissimmee

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12:49PM
Kissimmee
FOX 35 Orlando
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a teenager was found dead on Wednesday. 

According to deputies, a shooting was reported in the area of Indian Pointe Circle in Kissimmee.

The victim, Jommil Jave BaezQuinones, 18, was found deceased upon deputies' arrival. 

"Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and the detectives are requesting the assistance of anyone with information pertaining to the incident," the sheriff's office said.

