Deputies: Teen found dead in Kissimmee

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a teenager was found dead on Wednesday.

According to deputies, a shooting was reported in the area of Indian Pointe Circle in Kissimmee.

The victim, Jommil Jave BaezQuinones, 18, was found deceased upon deputies' arrival.

"Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and the detectives are requesting the assistance of anyone with information pertaining to the incident," the sheriff's office said.

