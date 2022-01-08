Deputies: Teen boys, 14 and 15, arrested after pulling out gun at DeLand skating rink

article

Volusia County deputies arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy who they say pulled out a gun at a DeLand skating rink.

Deputies responded to The Rink, on North Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand, on Friday night.

An employee said he was closing the rink down with his girlfriend when he found the teens loitering outside after accidentally bumping the door to the business into one of the teens.

The employee told deputies that one of the teens eventually opened the door and stood in the doorway, saying "I'll blast you" while holding a gun.

The victims retreated further back into the business and called 911, according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said one of the teens handed the other teen a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun during the ordeal.

While searching the teens, deputies said they found the gun with one round in the chamber and a 24-round magazine.

Investigators said the gun was reported stolen out of Marion County.

The teens are facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon by a juvenile.

One teen is charged with providing a false name to law enforcement after deputies say the teen initially gave deputies a name and date of birth that was not his.

Investigators said both teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.