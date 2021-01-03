Deputies: Suspect fled shooting near UCF campus, 1 shot

A shooting investigation is underway just outside of the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus, according to police.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that the shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at Plaza on University Boulevard.

THE LATEST: Florida reports over 30,000 coronavirus cases after skipping New Year's update

They said that a 24-year-old man was shot and transported to the hospital. The unknown suspect fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and UCF Police Department at Plaza on University responding to shooting call. Very minimal information being released at this time. (Photo by WOFL)

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.

Advertisement

This story is developing, check back for updates.