Deputies searching for missing and endangered 15-year-old from Ocala

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl from Ocala.

Deputies say Lauren Outlaw disappeared between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday. They say she left a home located at 4781 Northwest 48th Avenue in Ocala.

It is unknown as to what she was wearing. According to deputies, Lauren left a note that has caused concern for her well-being.

Lauren has brown eyes and red hair. She is 5'8" and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.