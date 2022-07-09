Deputies search for missing juvenile in Flagler County

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile in Palm Coast.

Deputies say Brandon Gray was last seen July 8 around 10:30 a.m on Island Estates Parkway.

According to deputies, Gray may be wearing a white tank top, tan shorts and flip-flops. No other description or direction of travel has been released at this time.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com and reference case number 22-61385.