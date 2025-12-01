Blue Origin asks for permit to dump rocket wastewater in Indian River

The Brief Blue Origin is asking Florida’s DEP to let them dump millions of gallons of rocket wastewater into the Indian River. The Brevard County commission is concerned about the proposal and wants the public to weigh in on the issue. Blue Origin says they will follow regulations from the state.



Blue Orgin, an aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000, is seeking a permit to dump millions of gallons of processed and non-processed waste water into the Indian River, a letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection says.

The New Glenn rocket on the launch pad at LC-36 ahead of the NG-2 mission. (Credit: Blue Origin)

What we know:

Blue Origin is asking for a permit to dump millions of gallons of rocket wastewater into an onsite stormwater pond, then to the Indian River.

The Brevard County commission will discuss Blue Origin’s proposal on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

The county commission does not have the final say on whether the permit is granted, but will vote to send a letter asking the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to host a public meeting because people are worried.

In the draft proposal sent to the state, Blue Origin is asking for a permit to: "discharge 0.467 MGD of process wastewater and discharge 0.015 MGD (millions of gallons per day) of non-process wastewater to a large onsite stormwater pond (402,981 square feet surface area) then to the Indian River."

Some of the water would be treated in a stormwater pond before being released but not all of it.

Blue Origin says this ask is to renew a permit that’s been granted for nearly half a decade.

What they're saying:

Some county commissioners have concerns about the proposal because of how much money and effort has gone to cleaning up the Indian River.

"That’s really troubling to me especially when we are spending so much money as a community on the half-cent sales tax and the save the Indian River Lagoon tax," said Brevard County Commissioner Katie Delaney.

Space experts say large-scale companies don’t necessarily follow rules and regulations put on them.

"There has been all sorts of industrial waste issues associated with the aerospace industry not just here in Florida but all across the country," Florida Tech space professor, Don Platt, said.

Who is Blue Origin?

Blue Origin, an aerospace company started by Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos, was created in 2000. Blue Origin has two launch sites: a ranch site in Blue Horn, TX and at Cape Canveral Space Force Station in Florida where the company launches its large reusable rocket, New Glenn.

Blue Origin most recently launched New Glenn in its second mission on Nov. 13 – carrying NASA's Escapade spacecraft and Viasat technology en route to Mars.

Blue Origin's website said New Glenn operates like a commercial airliner, but with cleaner fuel, saying New Glenn will lead to significantly less waste and cost.

The other side:

Blue Origin sent a response to FOX 35 when asked about the public concerns:

"This is a renewal of an existing agreement that has been in place for more than five years. We are committed to maintaining responsible and compliant operations."

What's next:

The Brevard County commission will discuss Blue Origin’s proposal on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.