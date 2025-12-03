Deadly crash shuts down portion of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

The Brief A crash involving three tractor-trailer trucks shut down a portion of Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County on Wednesday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one of the trucks caught on fire. One of the drivers involved in the crash died, troopers said.



A deadly crash involving three tractor-trailer trucks has shut down a portion of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened early Wednesday near mile marker 248 in Kissimmee.

One of the drivers involved in the crash died, according to troopers. One of the trucks also caught on fire, troopers said.

All southbound lanes of the Turnpike are closed, while first responders clear the scene. Drivers should expect the southbound lanes to be closed for several hours, troopers said.

The northbound lanes are open, but drivers should expect slowdowns on that side of the roadway.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Traffic Map