Lake County to explore ways to get back incentives from Kroger

The Brief Lake County commissioners are planning to discuss ways to recover economic incentives it paid as part of a deal for Kroger to open a fulfillment center in Groveland. The move comes after Kroger announced its decision to close the facility, impacting more than 1,000 jobs. County officials also plan to discuss a plan to redirect unused funds toward programs to help impacted workers.



Lake County commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss next steps after Kroger announced plans to close its Groveland fulfillment center.

What we know:

Commissioners are expected to discuss ways to get back economic incentives it paid the grocery chain to open the facility.

County leaders believe Kroger’s early exit breaks its 10-year agreement. The county is now looking to recover the $1.3 million in incentives it paid as part of the deal.

"We’re going to be looking to try to take every legal avenue possible that we can," said Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks. "We believe we should to that on behalf of the taxpayers, our residents, to do that."

Last month, Kroger announced its decision to close its Groveland fulfillment center as part of a strategy to improve the profitability of its e-Commerce business. The closure will cut more than 1,000 jobs.

Commissioners are expected to also discuss whether the remaining money budgeted for Kroger should be redirected to CareerSource Florida to help impacted employees.

What's next:

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. at the Lake County Administration Building in Tavares.