Deputies: Man wanted after stealing golf cart, crashing into pond

A man is wanted after allegedly stealing a golf cart in The Villages and crashing it into a pond, deputies said.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that the incident occurred on October 5th. The suspect stole a golf cart from The Villages Golf Cars and then crashed and abandoned it in a nearby pond.

The identity of the suspect is reportedly unknown but deputies believe he lives in Marion County. They are asking the public for help identifying him.

Those who know anything about this case or who the suspect may be is asked to call Detective Binegar at 352-793-2621. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Please reference case number 4398.

