Deputies: Man kidnapped from Orange County apartment, wife robbed at gunpoint

Suspects are on the run after kidnapping a man from his Orange County apartment and then robbing his wife at gunpoint.

Deputies say that the suspects kidnapped the man outside his apartment on Rio Grande Avenue. They took him to a storage unit, where he later escaped.

They say that the suspects then went back to the apartment and robbed the man's wife.

No one was hurt but the suspects are still on the run.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.