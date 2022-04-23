Deputies make arrest in fatal double shooting in Christmas

article

Orange County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in a double shooting that killed a man in Christmas earlier this month.

Deputies say Shawn Robinson was arrested Friday and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

The shooting happened back on April 9 in east Orange County in the town of Christmas.

Sheriff's deputies say two people were shot, where one man, 44-year-old Willie Slater Jr. was found dead on St. Nicholas Avenue. An additional female victim was found a short time in a vehicle a few blocks away.