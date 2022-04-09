1 dead, 1 hurt after two shootings in Christmas, Florida, deputies say

Two shootings in Christmas, Florida – a town east of Orlando – left a man dead and a woman hurt, and now authorities are investigating whether the shootings are connected.

"I heard something like ‘bang, bang, bang!’ That’s what I heard," said neighbor Robert Fields.

"Shooting and then moments later, the police and helicopter," said Rafael Matos.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in the first shooting, which happened outside a home near St. Nicholas Avenue, a man in his 20s was killed.

Fields said he saw men in white suits pick up the man's body and take him away.

"It's the first time I've ever seen something like that, and it was really disturbing. It really was," he said. He added that it wasn't the first time police have been at that house.

As deputies were investigating the first shooting, someone called 911 reporting that a woman had walked into a Circle K with a gunshot wound. That woman was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Orange County Sheriff's Office has not said whether or not the two shootings are linked, but it remains under investigation.

No other details were released.