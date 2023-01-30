Shooting investigation underway after 9 people injured in Lakeland, police say
article
LAKELAND, Fla. - Nine people were injured in a Lakeland shooting near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon, police say.
The Lakeland Police Department said officers and detectives are currently investigating the shooting that happened around 3:43 p.m.
Pictured: Scene of Lakeland shooting that left nine injured.
Investigators have said they believe nine people were shot with two of them being critically injured and seven having non-life-threatening injuries.
Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor will be giving an update on this shooting at 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.