Shooting investigation underway after 9 people injured in Lakeland, police say

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - Nine people were injured in a Lakeland shooting near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon, police say. 

The Lakeland Police Department said officers and detectives are currently investigating the shooting that happened around 3:43 p.m. 

Pictured: Scene of Lakeland shooting that left nine injured. 

Investigators have said they believe nine people were shot with two of them being critically injured and seven having non-life-threatening injuries. 

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor will be giving an update on this shooting at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 