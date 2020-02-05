Deputies investigate road rage shooting, suspect vehicle fled the scene

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says that they are working a road rage shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening.

They said that the shooting occurred in the westbound lanes of Palm Coast Parkway at the intersection of Harbor Center Way. The victim's vehicle was said to be in a large white cargo-style van stopped at the intersection. The suspect was stopped behind the victim's van in a dark-colored passenger. One occupant reportedly exited the suspect vehicle and opened fire on the van.

The van's rear door was struck three times by nine-millimeter projectiles, deputies said. Both vehicles were said to have fled the scene northbound onto Old Kings Road. The suspect vehicle turned right onto Farragut Drive, where witnesses lost sight of the car. The victim, who was not injured, pulled over and waited for law enforcement's arrival.

“This incident could have ended very differently,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “Being upset with another driver does not give anyone the right to shoot at another vehicle or potentially take someone’s life. If you see someone driving recklessly, call 9-1-1 instead.”

The Sheriff's Office says that they believe this incident happened because of road rage. They are seeking the public's assistance though to determine more. If you were in the area or have any further information regarding the shooting, please call 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com with case number 2020-11588. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-8477 to remain anonymous.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.