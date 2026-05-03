Habanero, Sloth World Sloth, dies; second rescued sloth death

article

The Brief Central Florida Zoo staff continue to provide ongoing monitoring of the remaining 11 sloths. Habanero's health declined in recent days as staff noted increased lethargy. Attorney General James Uthmeier recently launched a criminal investigation into Sloth World.



The Central Florida Zoo announced the death of Habanero, an adult male sloth who had been in intensive care since arriving April 24 from Sloth World.

Habanero initially showed signs of recovery, which included eating, drinking, and stabilizing under veterinary care, but declined in recent days as staff noted increased lethargy. Despite continuous treatment, he died late Friday after his condition worsened.

Zoo officials said cases like this are challenging, as sloths often mask illness until it becomes severe. "Our team worked tirelessly to provide the highest level of care possible," said CEO Richard E. Glover Jr., adding that some animals arrived in fragile condition.

Veterinary teams continue to closely monitor the remaining sloths, with two still in guarded condition. Officials described the rehabilitation process as delicate and ongoing, and thanked the community for its support.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Friday that his office is assisting the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida with an "ongoing criminal investigation" into Sloth World Orlando, following the deaths of numerous sloths under its care.

Attorney General Uthmeier confirmed the investigation Friday morning in a letter to State Rep. Anna Eskamani, who requested a criminal investigation be opened into potential violations of alleged animal cruelty.

It comes after numerous FOX 35 investigative reports showing that more than 50 sloths have died under Sloth World's care, while being stored in makeshift warehouses while the now-closed attraction was still under construction, according to FWC reports.

FOX 35 has obtained dozens of documents detailing FWC's inspections of Sloth World's sloths, including when they were imported to Florida, their health and care, and notes related to some of their deaths.