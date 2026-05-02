Spirit Airlines shuts down operations, all flights canceled

The Brief All flights have been canceled, and customer service is no longer available. Refunds will be issued automatically to customers who paid with credit or debit cards. Any reimbursement for vouchers, travel credits, or loyalty points will be handled as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.



Spirit Airlines announced early Saturday that it is ceasing operations effective immediately, marking a sudden end to the ultra-low-cost carrier’s 34-year run. The decision follows the collapse of last-minute efforts to secure a $500 million federal bailout.

Spirit Airlines released the following statement:

"It is with great disappointment that, on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines began an orderly wind-down of its operations, effective immediately. To our guests: all flights have been canceled, and customer service is no longer available."

"For more than 30 years, Spirit Airlines has played a pioneering role in making travel more accessible and bringing people together while driving affordability across the industry," said Dave Davis, Spirit’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The airline expressed pride in its legacy, noting the impact of its low-cost model on the aviation industry, but acknowledged it could not overcome mounting financial challenges in time to continue operations.



To assist travelers as they rebook flights, we have posted vital information on our website at www.flymco.com that shows alternate flights for various destinations.

Has spirit canceled all flights?

Spirit Airlines announced on Saturday that it is ceasing operations effective immediately. The company mentioned in their statement that all flights have been canceled, and customer service is no longer available.

Spirit had been seeking a financial lifeline from the U.S. government, but negotiations ultimately fell apart. According to reports, a proposed $500 million rescue package would have given the federal government warrants equivalent to 90% of the airline’s equity. However, disagreements among stakeholders—including bondholders and officials within the Trump administration—prevented a final deal from being reached.

What about refunds?

Refunds will be issued automatically to customers who paid with credit or debit cards.

Travelers who booked through third-party agents should reach out to those providers directly.

Any reimbursement for vouchers, travel credits, or loyalty points will be handled as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump said the administration had presented Spirit with a final bailout proposal aimed at stabilizing the struggling carrier. Despite these efforts, financial complications and internal disagreements stalled progress, leaving the airline unable to secure the funding needed to stay afloat.

In the hours leading up to the shutdown announcement, Spirit continued to reassure customers on social media, stating that it was still operating and offering travel options, even as reports surfaced about a potential closure.

What airlines are doing to help out

American Airlines also confirmed it has capped fares on routes where it directly competed with Spirit, aiming to prevent price surges and ease the transition for affected travelers.

The abrupt shutdown leaves thousands of passengers scrambling for alternatives and signals a significant shakeup in the low-cost airline market.

Orlando International Airport officials called Spirit a valued 33-year partner and said their thoughts are with the airline’s 160 Orlando-based employees and affected passengers.

Travelers are urged not to come to the airport and to check Spirit’s website for refunds, baggage, and updates, as airport leadership works with the airline during the transition.

In March 2026, Spirit had approximately 496,000 passengers at MCO. During the next week, Spirit Airlines was scheduled to operate 237 flights out of MCO to 46 different domestic and international destinations.

Where can I get more info?

Customers who purchased from Spirit Airlines are asked to visit their website for more information.