Spirit Airlines shuts down: How airlines are helping stranded passengers

The Brief Several airlines said they're helping those impacted, including passengers, flight attendants and pilots. Spirit Airlines announced early Saturday that it is ceasing operations effective immediately.



Spirit Airlines announced early Saturday that it is ceasing operations effective immediately, marking a sudden end to the ultra-low-cost carrier’s 34-year run.

The decision follows the collapse of last-minute efforts to secure a $500 million federal bailout.

"For more than 30 years, Spirit Airlines has played a pioneering role in making travel more accessible and bringing people together while driving affordability across the industry," said Dave Davis, Spirit’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Refunds will be issued automatically to customers who paid with credit or debit cards. Travelers who booked through third-party agents should reach out to those providers directly.

What airlines are doing to help out

Several airlines said they're helping those impacted, including passengers, flight attendants and pilots.

JetBlue

Offering $99 one-way fares for travelers with proof of a valid Spirit itinerary for the same route for travel through May 6, 2026*. If you're stranded, call 1-800-JETBLUE to discuss your situation.

American Airlines

The American Airlines team is doing everything we can to support Spirit Airlines customers and team members affected by Spirit's immediate wind-down of operations. We are in touch with the Administration, including the Department of Transportation, on steps we are taking to help mitigate the impact on the communities Spirit serves and the traveling public.

To help customers whose travel may be disrupted, we immediately put rescue fares into place on Spirit routes where American also offers nonstop service. American serves 70 of the 72 airports Spirit presently serves, and 67 of the specific routes Spirit currently operates. We are also reviewing opportunities to add additional capacity — including utilizing larger aircraft and adding flights on critical routes — to support as many affected passengers as possible.

Frontier

Offering Spirit customers discounted rescue fares — up to 50% off base fares with promo code SAVENOW.*

Delta

Offering reduced, nonrefundable rescue fares for the next five days across domestic routes (nonstop and one-stop via our hubs) and routes between the U.S. & Latin America.

Southwest

Southwest Airlines is prepared to assist travelers affected by disruptions related to Spirit Airlines’ cessation of operations. Customers holding Spirit reservations may only access special Southwest fares at Southwest ticket counters at their departure airport for eligible routes through 11:59 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 6.

For domestic travel, these fares will be offered for flights where Southwest provides overlapping services, based on ticket mileage.

United Airlines

Today United Airlines launched several new initiatives to help make navigating this uncertain time a little easier. If you had a ticket booked on Spirit and your flight was canceled, for the next two weeks you can visit united.com/specialfares to find price-capped, one-way tickets from most cities where Spirit flew, including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New Orleans and Orlando.

Most of these special fares are capped at $199 with limited exceptions, with longer flights priced no higher than $299.

To unlock these fares and see additional details, go to united.com/specialfares and give us your Spirit confirmation number, proof of purchase for travel between May 2 - May 16, and your United MileagePlus number. If you're not a MileagePlus member, you can sign up instantly for free.

If you're a Spirit employee, we're extending pass travel benefits on United to you for the next two weeks to help you get home safely, and you can book in the ID90 portal. You're also welcome to apply for open roles at United at united.com/SpiritEmployees – which will spotlight your application for our recruiters to prioritize.

Statement from MCO

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), which operates Orlando International Airport (MCO), has been notified that Spirit Airlines started winding down operations effectively immediately and has canceled all flights.



Spirit has been a valued partner at MCO for 33 years. Our thoughts are with Spirit’s 160 Orlando-based employees and the many passengers who are impacted by this action.

Spirit is encouraging passengers to not show up at the airport. The https://www.Spirit.com website directs passengers to information the airline is providing about obtaining refunds, locating missing luggage, and other answers they may need.



Airport leadership has been in contact with Spirit management at MCO and will offer support, where possible, during this difficult transition. Spirit Airlines is in arrears at GOAA. An exact amount of what the airline owes is being calculated.



In March 2026, Spirit had approximately 496,000 passengers at MCO. During the next week, Spirit Airlines was scheduled to operate 237 flights out of MCO to 46 different domestic and international destinations.



Following conversations with the U.S. Department of Transportation, American Airlines, United, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Allegiant, Frontier, Avelo, and Breeze have all agreed to support impacted Spirit passengers in different ways. Passengers should refer to each individual airline website for additional specifics.

