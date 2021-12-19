Deputies investigate fatal shooting near Orange County motel

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to a Motel 6 on 5300 Adanson Street in reference to a shooting call.

A man in his 20s had been shot, deputies said.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies said on Monday that the victim was not shot at the hotel.

They say he was on the street when he was shot by someone who was not on the motel's property.

Deputies located the victim just outside the Motel 6 parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

