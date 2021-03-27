Deputies: Intruder shot trying to break into Daytona Beach motel room

Deputies are searching for two people who they said tried to break into a room at a popular motel in Daytona Beach. One of the intruders was reportedly shot.

It happened at the Motel 6 on International Speedway Blvd.

They said the people in the room shot at the intruders, hitting one of them. The pair then ran from the motel. Deputies are now searching for them.

Deputies were seen investigating a 2nd floor room of the motel. Crime scene tape is blocking off the first floor as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

