Police: Video appears to show man deliberately crash car into pedestrian

There was a tipped-over electrical box at the intersection of Nova Road and International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach, where police say the victim was sitting when Anthony Adum, 38, smashed into him. Police say Adum's silver car charged straight at Christopher Watson, 45, as he sat on the sidewalk.

"I've never seen that in 20 years of law enforcement where he intentionally lined that vehicle up, drove directly at the victim, but he himself bails out of the car prior to impact," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

In a video posted on Adum’s alleged Facebook page the same day as the crash, a man is seen driving around saying the homeless problem in Daytona Beach was crazy and it had changed the whole area.

Police said they were using the video in their investigation as they tried to figure out a motive.

"It's extremely disturbing. It defies logic. It doesn't make any sense whatsoever," Chief Young said.

Police said a man and a woman were in the car with him around the time of the crash. The woman got scared and demanded Adum let her out of the car at a Krispy Kreme near the scene. The man didn't get out and stayed in the car when the crash happened. Police are investigating whether Adum was under the influence when he allegedly smashed into Watson.

"There was a blood draw, but we don't have the results of that at this time. That part is still under investigation," Young said.

Police say Adum was in town for Bike Week from Texas. While he and Watson both happened to come from Texas, they say there's no connection between the two men.

Adum is charged with first-degree murder.