Deputies: Home invaders tie up, batter teen victim at Orange County home

A teen sleeping at an Orange County home was tied up, battered, and stolen from after two suspects invaded the home on Wednesday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old man was sleeping when two unknown suspects entered the home on Wednesday morning. They said the suspects battered and tied up the victim, ransacked multiple rooms, and stole some miscellaneous person items.

They said that the suspects also went on to steal a vehicle to leave the scene.

The victim was reportedly transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

