Proposal suggests giving $1,500 stimulus checks in exchange for taking COVID vaccine

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for another stimulus check? That is what one politician is proposing to entice Americans to get vaccinated.

According to CNBC, former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate John Delaney suggests giving Americans willing to take the vaccine a $1,500 stimulus check.

“The faster we get 75 percent of this country vaccinated, the faster we end Covid and the sooner everything returns to normal,” Delaney said in an interview with the news outlet.

The proposal faces some major hurdles, considering Congress has yet to come to an agreement on a new stimulus package amid the pandemic. The last stimulus check sent to Americans was back in March.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available for high-risk groups first. The CDC defines that as any job related to healthcare operations, law enforcement, first responders, educators, food manufacturers, the agriculture industry, the energy sector, water management, transportation, public works, housing services, and the list goes on.

One less than a week, Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will go before the FDA. Officials say as soon as it is approved, it will be shipped across the country in a matter of hours.