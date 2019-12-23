Deputies deliver gifts to family after presents were stolen from car

article

Some of Santa's elves at the Orange County Sheriff's Office delivered Christmas gifts a few days early for one family after their gifts were stolen out of their car.

Orange County deputies surprised Izayah, 10, and Isabella Crespo, 5, with more than a dozen gifts delivered to their front door Monday morning.

The special delivery came after FOX 35 News aired a story last week after the gifts their mother bought them were stolen overnight from her car.

Their mother, Michelle Crespo, says her faith in Christmas miracles has been restored.