Deputies continue search for suspect in deaths of woman, baby found in vehicle
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Doujon Duwayne Griffiths.
Deputies said Griffiths is wanted for the murders of Massania Malcolm and her 1-year-old daughter, Jordania.
The two were found dead inside a car in a parking lot on Lake Ellenor Drive in September of 2021.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.