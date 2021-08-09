Deputies: Man dead after shooting at Orange County hotel

A 23-year-old man is behind bars after the deadly shooting of another man at an Orange County hotel.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn on 33rd Street at 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the victim, a 35-year-old man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

Deputies said the suspect behind the shooting was later arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates.