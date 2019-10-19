Deputies arrest man accused of killing his father

article

Orange County deputies are investigating a death involving a man in his 60s.

Deputies were called to a home on Nature Coast Trail in Avalon Park on Saturday.

They say they found a man in his 60s dead with evidence of trauma.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, deputies sent out a release saying they arrested the victim's son on a charge of murder.

The victim has been identified at Louis Taylor, 61.

The victim's son has been identified at Justin Taylor, 27.