Deputies arrest man accused of killing his father
AVALON PARK, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a death involving a man in his 60s.
Deputies were called to a home on Nature Coast Trail in Avalon Park on Saturday.
They say they found a man in his 60s dead with evidence of trauma.
Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, deputies sent out a release saying they arrested the victim's son on a charge of murder.
The victim has been identified at Louis Taylor, 61.
The victim's son has been identified at Justin Taylor, 27.