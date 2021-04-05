Deputies: 4-year-old girl nearly drowns at Orange County resort

A four-year-old girl is recovering at the hospital after deputies say she nearly drowned at an Orange County resort.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort on Sunday night.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Florida opens to all adults

They said that the little girl was pulled from the pool and was not breathing. Bystanders performed CPR and were able to resuscitate the girl.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.