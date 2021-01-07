Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 wanted after violent home invasion at Florida home

Flagler County deputies are still searching for a suspect after a violent home invasion.

They said that they already arrested three men for the incident in Bunnell.

The victim was said to have been pistol-whipped and held at gunpoint. The suspects took $2,200 in cash and two guns before driving away.

Deputies reportedly pulled them over and arrested the three.

There is no information on the fourth suspect yet.

