Central Florida man among those arrested during riots at U.S. Capitol

An online report shows there were at least three men from Florida who were arrested during the protests.

Listed as arrested for unlawful entry are John Anderson of St. Augustine, Matthew Council of Riverview and Michael Curzio of Summerfield.

Curzio had reportedly served several years in prison on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Records state he was released from prison in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Sanford Fire Department is investigating after a photograph from the U.S. Capitol riots appeared to show one of its employees at the scene, the Orlando Sentinel reported Thursday.

"We are aware and the firefighter is employed with the Sanford Fire Department," agency spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said in a statement.

The firefighter has reportedly been identified as Andy Williams, who has been with the agency since 2016.

Gillett reportedly stated that she does not know if Williams was on leave during the probe.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the photo showed a man, who the fire department identified as Williams, standing under what appears to be the entrance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in the Capitol wearing a Trump 2020 hat.

Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how law enforcement handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol, questioning whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building.

U.S. Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help with the mob that overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding. Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.

Four people died, one of them a woman who was shot and killed by police inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering "medical emergencies" related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured, Contee said.