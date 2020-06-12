Deputies: 2 people found dead at Orange County intersection

article

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead at an Orlando intersection Thursday night, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says.

According to deputies, they received a call about an aggravated battery around 11:56 p.m. at the intersection of John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail.

That's where deputies say they found two victims, a man and a woman, at the scene. Both had obvious trauma to their bodies. The sheriff's office says the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was shut down while the scene was investigated.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.