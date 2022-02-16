Deputies: 2 dead after shooting in Leesburg

article

Lake County deputies are investigating after two people were shot and killed in Leesburg on Wednesday.

According to investigators, they arrived to 804 Montclair Road around 4:30 a.m..

"Upon their arrival, one subject was found injured on the front porch of the home and at least one person, at this point, has been found deceased inside the home."

The injured victim was transported to UF Health Leesburg where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office, or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

