Deputies: Florida teenager killed family dog with sword

The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager on charges of brutally killing the family dog with a sword.

According to an arrest report for the 17-year-old, deputies said the mother and stepfather of the teenage boy wanted to prosecute after the family dog's body was found in a wooded area.

They said the boy's stepfather showed investigators where he thought the dog went missing and after a few minutes of searching, the body of the dog was found laying on the ground near the home.

Detectives said the scene appeared to show that the dog had been tied up to a tree and suffered multiple stab wounds, cuts, and was missing part of its face.

The teen's arrest report said, "The body of the dog showed it [to] be a very inhumane and cruel death."

Inside the family's home, deputies said the teen confessed to them that he killed the dog and placed the dog's body in the woods.

The teen's arrest report said a "sword style blade" was found in the teen's room with "dried blood and possibly animal hair still on it."

Detectives said after further discussion with the teen's mother and stepfather, a history of violence by the teen was revealed and that both parents feared for their lives and the safety of other small children in the home, as well as other animals.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and taken to the Lake County Jail, where juvenile services were called, according to deputies.

