Cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida to the 40s, 50s

Great weather continues for Central Florida on Tuesday.

After a cool start, afternoon temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s. Clouds increase a bit and breezes return but the day overall looks great.

Dry air dominates the skies so rain chances remain out of the picture.

Coastal hazards remain in play at our beaches on Tuesday. The high surf advisory has expired but a high risk of rip currents should be noted. In addition, the potential for coastal flooding is possible in Flagler County again on Tuesday.

Our "next big thing" in Central Florida’s weather world is an incoming cold front. Weather energy is currently moving through the Rockies and heading eastbound. The approach of this front will become evident in the comings days as you will see it and feel it for sure.

Expect warming temperatures, both day and night through midweek. Clouds will also increase, yielding rising shower chances by Thursday. As of right now, it doesn't appear that we trend stormy during this time. However, we're expecting showers and minimal thunder. The front will bring another round of cooling temps and beautiful skies over the weekend.

The coolest of temperatures will occur on Sunday morning. Certainly not an Arctic outbreak by any stretch but it will be chilly. The northern portion of Central Florida will fall into the 40s while areas near Orlando and along the coast fall closer to 50.

