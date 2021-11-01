Deputies: 1 injured in shooting after crash in Pine Hills

Orange County deputies said one person was injured in a shooting in Pine Hills.

It happened behind the Amoco gas station on North Pine Hills Road on Monday night.

Deputies said the victim's vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle behind the gas station.

After the crash, investigators said the victim got involved in an altercation with two suspects who were not directly involved in the crash.

During that argument, officials said the victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Orange County detectives are investigating the shooting while the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the original crash.

Investigators did not release any suspect information Monday night.

