'Deportation Depot': Florida's immigration detention capacity expanding, DeSantis says

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced his plans to expand the state's capacity to detain and deport undocumented immigrants. The new "Deportation Depot" at the Baker Correctional Institution will be able to hold more than 1,300 detainees. DeSantis said the facility would be operational relatively soon, but did not give an exact date.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced his plans to expand the state's capacity to detain and deport undocumented immigrants through a new "Deportation Depot."

What is ‘Deportation Depot?’

What we know:

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday morning at the Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson, Florida.

DeSantis said he's confident Florida needs additional capacity to host undocumented immigrants in addition to "Alligator Alcatraz" in South Florida.

Although the governor had originally eyed Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Clay County to expand the state's immigration enforcement efforts, he said the location may not have a big enough runway to handle large planes.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The governor said there was a massive area vacant at Baker Correctional Institution, and it's right down the road from Lake City Airport, which made it an appealing additional option.

The new "Deportation Depot" will be able to hold more than 1,300 detainees with the same services offered as Alligator Alcatraz. Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said temporary dormitories could allow for capacity to reach about 2,000.

State officials said the immigration detention center will cost about $6 million, compared to a projected $75-100 million price tag for a facility at Camp Blanding. The governor said costs for the facility will be reimbursed through federal partners.

‘This is a priority’

What they're saying:

"Florida is making a difference," DeSantis said. "This is a priority for the people of our state. This is a priority for the people of this country."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

When will the new immigration detention facility open?

What's next:

DeSantis said the facility would be operational relatively soon, but that he is in "no rush to do it right this day."

Florida takes lead in immigration enforcement

Big picture view:

DeSantis said Florida is leading the way when it comes to immigration enforcement in an effort to assist President Donald Trump's drive for mass deportations.

The governor has pushed for the passing of new laws and initiatives aimed at increasing state-level involvement in immigration matters. This includes expanded authority for state law enforcement to detain, interrogate and arrest individuals suspected of immigration violations, as well as new requirements for businesses to use E-Verify and restrictions on access to state services for undocumented immigrants.