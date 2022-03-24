Denver Broncos Mile High Stadium fire damages seats, suite area

A fire occurred at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, the home of the Denver Broncos, on Thursday afternoon.

The Denver Fire Department said the blaze is now under control. Sprinklers were used in an attempt to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to completely extinguish it.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke was found upon arrival at the stadium.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and officials said the fire affected suite and third level seating area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Image shows fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on March 24, 2022. (Credit: Denver Fire Department Twitter)