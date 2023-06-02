Deltona burglary suspect took deputies on high-speed chase after pulling knife on neighbor

article

A Deltona man was arrested after he reportedly pulled a knife on a neighbor near a home he had attempted to break into Thursday which later led to a high-speed chase, deputies said.

Deputies said they responded to a house on the 1300 block of Azora Drive around 1:45 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing Christopher Sosa, 34, break a window and cut a screen door of a home.

Sosa had allegedly been an unwanted guest at the house he was breaking into and had been asked to leave since he wasn't paying rent, the residents of the home said.

During the attempted break-in, a neighbor came outside and Sosa reportedly pointed a knife at him and threatened to kill him.

Sosa fled from the scene but was later spotted driving on Saxon Boulevard when deputies attempted a traffic stop. Sosa took off at a high rate of speed — hitting the bumper of a deputy who tried to stop him — before his car was disabled by stop sticks.

Deputies said Sosa abandoned his car on the side of SR 415 and ran into the woods. A person later reported to deputies that they saw a man come out of the woods at the bridge near the Volusia-Seminole County line.

Around 4 p.m., Sosa was spotted by deputies and taken into custody on several charges including burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and armed trespassing on school property.