10 people hospitalized in crash involving bus, vehicle in Orange County, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:07PM
Orange County
Ten people were taken to local hospitals following a crash involving a Lynx city bus and a car Friday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire and Rescue. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ten people were taken to local hospitals following a crash involving a Lynx city bus and an SUV Friday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire and Rescue. 

The extent of their injuries was not immediately released. 

The fire department said the crash happened on Silver Star Road near N Powers Drive. At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 