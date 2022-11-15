Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

article

A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday.

Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.

FOX Weather's Will Nunley was on board that flight and shared this video with us after the plane landed safely at Orlando International Airport. He talked to another passenger after they got off the plane.

"Everyone on the plane seemed calm, but it was definitely weird, the delta employees rushing to the back. I turned around and looked, but I couldn't see anything," Nunley said.

Delta said crews are examining that plane and are working to get the passengers to their final destinations. There were 199 passengers on board, plus two pilots and five flight attendants, Delta said.