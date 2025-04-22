Delta confirms second in-flight emergency in Orlando following engine fire

The Brief Delta Flight 1030 made an emergency return to Orlando on Monday due to a cabin pressure issue, marking the second Delta incident at the airport that day. Earlier, a separate Delta flight caught fire before takeoff, prompting an emergency evacuation.



Delta Air Lines confirmed Monday that a second flight departing from Orlando experienced an emergency, marking the airline’s second incident in the area on the same day.

Plane makes emergency landing in Orlando

What we know:

Delta Flight 1030, a Boeing 757 headed to Atlanta, was forced to return to Orlando after a cabin pressure issue occurred while flying over Jacksonville. The crew declared an emergency to receive priority assistance from air traffic controllers and safely landed the aircraft with more than 200 passengers and crew on board. No injuries were reported.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in travels." The airline added it is working with passengers to ensure they reach their destinations.

Another Delta flight at MCO catches fire on the same day

The backstory:

The emergency landing came just hours after a separate incident involving Delta Flight 1213, an Airbus A330, which caught fire on the tarmac in Orlando before takeoff.

That aircraft had already boarded more than 280 passengers, who were quickly evacuated via emergency slides.

RELATED: Delta passengers stuck on burning plane say only one emergency slide was operational

Videos from the scene show flames on the aircraft as emergency crews responded.

Authorities are continuing to investigate both incidents.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: