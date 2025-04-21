Delta flight catches fire on MCO tarmac, passengers evacuated: FAA

The Brief A Delta flight at Orlando International Airport was evacuated Monday morning after flames were seen coming from the tailpipe of one of the aircraft’s engines. All passengers exited safely, and Delta is working to rebook them on other flights while the plane undergoes inspection.



A Delta Air Lines flight was evacuated at Orlando International Airport Monday morning after flames were observed coming from the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's engines, according to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Delta plane catches fire

What we know:

According to the FAA, Delta Air Lines Flight 1213 was pushing back from the gate preparing for departure from MCO around 11:15 a.m. when an engine caught fire.

Video shared with FOX 35 News showed passengers exiting the aircraft via emergency evacuation slides as fire rescue crews responded to extinguish the apparent fire.

The Airbus A330 was scheduled to depart for Atlanta with 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots on board.

According to a Delta spokesperson, flight crews followed established safety procedures after noticing flames in the tailpipe of one of the jet’s two engines.

"Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

Why did the engine catch fire?

What we don't know:

According to Delta, maintenance teams will be inspecting the affected aircraft. It has not yet been announced what caused the flames.

