Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County
5
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:40 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County

Delays, cancelations anticipated at MCO as Hurricane Helene approaches

By
Published  September 25, 2024 8:47pm EDT
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Delays and cancelations are anticipated at Orlando International Airport (MCO) amid Hurricane Helene.

According to Angela Starke, spokesperson for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, significant impacts are expected within 24 to 48 hours, but airport staff are prepared.

In addition to coping with flight changes, Starke said before Helene’s arrival, staff were also working to secure the airport property.

MORE HELENE COVERAGE:

"We’re going into the garages and picking up a-frame signs to make sure those don’t blow away, we’re checking trees, making sure there’s not a lot of debris around the limbs, we’re also looking at making sure we have enough gas on hand should we need our emergency generators," Starke said.

Per the flight-tracking website, FlightAware, over the last 24 hours, more than 100 flights were delayed either arriving to or departing from MCO, and only a handful of flights had been canceled. Those numbers are expected to climb.

Starke recommends anyone with travel plans into or out of Orlando contact their airline, rental car company, and/or hotel to confirm flight plans and reservations. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: