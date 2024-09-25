Delays, cancelations anticipated at MCO as Hurricane Helene approaches

Delays and cancelations are anticipated at Orlando International Airport (MCO) amid Hurricane Helene.

According to Angela Starke, spokesperson for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, significant impacts are expected within 24 to 48 hours, but airport staff are prepared.

In addition to coping with flight changes, Starke said before Helene’s arrival, staff were also working to secure the airport property.

MORE HELENE COVERAGE:

"We’re going into the garages and picking up a-frame signs to make sure those don’t blow away, we’re checking trees, making sure there’s not a lot of debris around the limbs, we’re also looking at making sure we have enough gas on hand should we need our emergency generators," Starke said.

Per the flight-tracking website, FlightAware, over the last 24 hours, more than 100 flights were delayed either arriving to or departing from MCO, and only a handful of flights had been canceled. Those numbers are expected to climb.

Starke recommends anyone with travel plans into or out of Orlando contact their airline, rental car company, and/or hotel to confirm flight plans and reservations.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: