Delayed again: Opening of I-95 interchange in Palm Bay pushed back another week

A new I-95 interchange in Palm Bay that was delayed to a projected opening of December 2 has been delayed again.

City leaders say that the interchange is now expected to open on December 9.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) built the I-95 ramp, which was finished in August. The city of Palm Bay is responsible for building the roads that connect to the ramp, though. That work was supposed to be completed in July but was delayed by weather, according to city officials. They also said that there was another 56-day delay to remove tortoises from the area.

Taxpayer dollars covered the $28 million dollar price tag for the ramp. According to a letter from FDOT, the delays cost them another $475,000 to reroute the power supply, fix signs and keep traffic out.

A state audit released in October found that the city has a $16.4 million dollar debt from the project, explaining that the city planned to fund the project by “primarily private resources” but never got that money from the developer and did not properly document the funding for it.

The opening date for the ramp has been pushed back again, now scheduled for December 9, because of rain delays in November.

