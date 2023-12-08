DeLand woman injured after person shoots into her home, police say: 'Not a random act'
DELAND, Fla. - A woman was injured after someone fired a shot into her home in DeLand on Thursday night, according to police.
The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Sherwood Drive, the DeLand Police Department said in a news release.
Police said an unknown subject fired a shot into the home, striking a woman inside in the shoulder, adding that they believe it was an isolated incident and "not a random act."
The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate and pursue leads.
This is a developing story.